Japan Content Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.00 (JCT)

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. Japan Content Token has a market capitalization of $42,919.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Japan Content Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B, Simex and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Japan Content Token has traded down 55.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00188228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.01220107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00026524 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00119645 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Japan Content Token Profile

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. Japan Content Token’s official website is ja-cket.com . Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Japan Content Token

Japan Content Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex, BitMart, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Japan Content Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Japan Content Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

