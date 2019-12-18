JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,425. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBGS. Evercore ISI began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

In other news, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

