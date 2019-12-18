Jemtec (CVE:JTC) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Jemtec Inc (CVE:JTC) traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.61, 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

The company has a market cap of $5.43 million and a PE ratio of 9.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.87.

Jemtec Company Profile (CVE:JTC)

JEMTEC Inc provides integrated technology systems for community-based corrections in Canada. The company offers services and technologies for offender monitoring in Canadian federal and provincial correctional departments. It offers various levels of technology that allows corrections, courts, and police to select from various options ensuring the correct level of offender control.

