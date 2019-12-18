John D. Klopfenstein Sells 1,046 Shares of FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) CAO John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $52,551.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,459.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
FRP stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. 766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,338. The company has a market cap of $502.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 27.61, a current ratio of 27.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. FRP Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $60.89.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 61.11% and a return on equity of 1.79%.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.
