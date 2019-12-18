Joint Ventures Trading Down 17.8% This Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $20,669.00 and approximately $397.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00189946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.01224350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00121551 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.