JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.98 and last traded at $51.97, approximately 11,055 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $51.87.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPHY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 59,933 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 18,784 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 54,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter.

