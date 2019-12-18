JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JSTTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of JSTTY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,386. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $5.26.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

