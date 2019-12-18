Kim D. Blickenstaff Sells 200,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,175. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

