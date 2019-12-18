Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $209.32

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $209.32 and traded as high as $225.00. Kingfisher shares last traded at $219.30, with a volume of 5,609,245 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KGF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, September 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Kingfisher to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 212 ($2.79) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 204.38 ($2.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 211.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 209.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50.

In other news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £20,200 ($26,571.95). Also, insider Bernard Bot bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($136,806.10).

About Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

