Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC set a $6.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,616,655 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 528,490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kinross Gold by 6.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 446,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 9.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,701,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 143,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 118.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 577,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 313,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 855,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,400,184. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of -0.17. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

