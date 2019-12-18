Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.04

Komatsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and traded as high as $24.89. Komatsu shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 83,180 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMTUY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Komatsu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

