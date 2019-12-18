Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.87

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and traded as high as $25.35. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 8,290 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

