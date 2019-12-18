Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $47,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,991.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 50.1% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,440,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,500 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $31,849,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $9,659,000. CQS Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $7,921,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 20.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,143,000 after purchasing an additional 206,700 shares in the last quarter. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.