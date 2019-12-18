Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.57

Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $134.57 and traded as high as $155.43. Lithia Motors shares last traded at $155.00, with a volume of 8,768 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 12.02%.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $282,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,739 shares of company stock worth $16,878,883. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $1,504,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $6,831,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 167.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

