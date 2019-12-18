LoyalCoin Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $5.60, $51.55 and $24.43. In the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. LoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $213.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00192043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.01189042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00026509 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00120239 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $18.94, $7.50, $13.77, $51.55, $32.15, $24.68, $33.94, $5.60, $20.33, $50.98 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

