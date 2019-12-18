Luke Larson Sells 10,211 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $731,924.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 46,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,103.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.83. The company had a trading volume of 588,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,035. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 139.66, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $221,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

