Maecenas Price Down 28.5% Over Last 7 Days (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Maecenas has a market cap of $1.10 million and $124.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00188205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.01220634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00026804 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00120541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.