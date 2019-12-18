Mark Lindh Acquires 46,750 Shares of Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX) Stock

Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX) insider Mark Lindh bought 46,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.13 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,577.50 ($70,622.34).

Shares of Aerometrex stock remained flat at $A$1.88 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 596,510 shares. The company has a market cap of $177.47 million and a P/E ratio of 43.72.

Aerometrex Limited, an aerial mapping company, provides aerial imaging, photogrammetry, light detection and ranging (LiDAR), 3D modelling, and subscription services based on aerial imagery Web serving. The company offers aerial orthophotography, a scale-corrected 2D aerial imagery maps; Digital Terrain Models and Digital Surface Models; digitized 3D feature data for geographic information systems; and LiDAR, an aerial surveying technique that utilizes active laser pulses generated by the sensor to measure the distance of aircraft to ground.

