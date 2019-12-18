Masco Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the construction company on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Masco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Masco has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Masco to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.54. 2,985,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,247. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.66. Masco has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masco will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $510,081.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $5,643,414.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,490.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,338 shares of company stock worth $11,429,523. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

