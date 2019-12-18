Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $531.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will post $531.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.30 million and the lowest is $520.50 million. Masonite International reported sales of $528.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $552.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 126,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,766. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 46.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 121,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 29.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

