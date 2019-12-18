Matchpool (GUP) Price Reaches $0.0017

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Matchpool has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Gatecoin and Upbit. Matchpool has a market cap of $129,251.00 and approximately $175.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matchpool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00186694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01190188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Gatecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.