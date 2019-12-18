MediBloc [ERC20] Price Hits $0.0032 (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $11.03 million and approximately $158,791.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, IDEX, Bittrex and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00037194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.63 or 0.06331872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027104 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001436 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002612 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MEDX is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Upbit, Gate.io, IDEX, CPDAX, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Coinrail, Kryptono and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

