MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Market Cap Hits $12.28 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,675.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.01869126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.41 or 0.02694259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00565985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00678553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052911 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018460 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014942 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

