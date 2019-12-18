Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.66.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,784. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $940.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.41 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 47.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

