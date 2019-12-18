Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.03. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 10,041 shares changing hands.

About Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns interests in and operates 3 producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

