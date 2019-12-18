Michael D. Cordano Sells 6,364 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) COO Michael D. Cordano sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $363,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael D. Cordano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of Western Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.24. 4,810,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,931,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 294.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.66.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

