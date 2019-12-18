Micromines Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 116.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, Micromines has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Micromines has a market capitalization of $13,659.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Micromines token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00188228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.01220107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00026524 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00119645 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 tokens. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken

Micromines Token Trading

Micromines can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

