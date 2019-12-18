Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.29-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 38,580,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,565,488. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.97. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura increased their price target on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.21.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,166.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,527 shares of company stock worth $1,536,490. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

