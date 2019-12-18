Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its second quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.29-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 38,580,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,565,488. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.97. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,166.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,527 shares of company stock worth $1,536,490. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
