MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.51 and last traded at $23.54, approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82.

