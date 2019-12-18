Mithril Trading Down 10.6% This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mithril has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bithumb, DigiFinex and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007820 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001619 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000475 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,831,279 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, LBank, OKEx, Bithumb, BitForex, CoinExchange, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.