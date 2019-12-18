MOAC Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. MOAC has a total market capitalization of $15.56 million and $4,971.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MOAC has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MOAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003771 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $7.50, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001438 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000087 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC (CRYPTO:MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . MOAC’s official website is moac.io . MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $32.15, $51.55, $5.60, $10.39, $33.94, $24.68, $50.98, $24.43, $7.50, $18.94 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

