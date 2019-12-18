Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas Sells 4,652 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total transaction of $827,962.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 365,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,084,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Maurice Sciammas sold 5,425 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $844,184.25.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $178.65. 226,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.60. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $178.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

