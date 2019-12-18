More Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $74.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, More Coin has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One More Coin token can now be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $66,057.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00189903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.01231613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00027163 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00120978 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

