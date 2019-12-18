MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. MSC Industrial Direct has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.85. 34,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,655. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $64.59 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.63.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.97 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 8.59%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MSM. Raymond James downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

