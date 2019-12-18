NEM Market Capitalization Achieves $284.36 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. NEM has a total market cap of $284.36 million and approximately $58.61 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb and B2BX.

About NEM

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Upbit, Iquant, Huobi, Exrates, Koineks, YoBit, Poloniex, Kryptono, Zaif, BTC Trade UA, CoinTiger, Binance, Cryptopia, Indodax, Livecoin, HitBTC, Kuna, OKEx, Liquid, COSS, Coinbe, Coinsuper, B2BX, BTC-Alpha, Crex24, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, Bittrex, Cryptomate and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

