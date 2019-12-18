Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Trading Up 13.3%

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) shares were up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.22, approximately 740,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 446% from the average daily volume of 135,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 26.35, a quick ratio of 26.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.46.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

