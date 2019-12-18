Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Gregory Harper Buys 10,000 Shares

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Gregory Harper purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of STIM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 149,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,437. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Neuronetics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $79.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 45.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Neuronetics to $11.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 24.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 5,765.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 582,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

