Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $43,214.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Neutral Dollar has a total market capitalization of $80,806.00 and $43,214.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00015026 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. During the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00036606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.52 or 0.06322610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027151 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001427 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002615 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject . The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com . Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

