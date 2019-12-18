Neutron (NTRN) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $225,198.00 and $4.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neutron Coin Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

