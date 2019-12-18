New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on January 31st

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

New Residential Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. New Residential Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 96.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect New Residential Investment to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.6%.

Shares of NRZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 235,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,440. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.07.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $202.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $18.50 target price on New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

