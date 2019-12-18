NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.83

Shares of NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NIPPON YUSEN KA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. NIPPON YUSEN KA/S had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%.

About NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides ocean, land, and air transportation services worldwide. It operates through Global Logistics, Bulk Shipping, and Others segments. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

