NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.72

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 36280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.
In other NMI news, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $402,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,998.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 50,104 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $1,659,945.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,347.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,784 shares of company stock valued at $13,302,169 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in NMI by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NMI by 13.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 8.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 120,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,045,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
