NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.72

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 36280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $402,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,998.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 50,104 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $1,659,945.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,347.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,784 shares of company stock valued at $13,302,169 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in NMI by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NMI by 13.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 8.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 120,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,045,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

