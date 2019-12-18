NoLimitCoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $267,513.00 and approximately $1,644.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009993 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000986 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000266 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 607,301,226 coins and its circulating supply is 507,301,226 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

