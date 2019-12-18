Nomura Boosts Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target to $10.00

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Nomura from $6.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential upside of 146.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,785,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The company has a market cap of $220.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

