Norbord (TSE:OSB) Shares Down 0.7%

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$34.29 and last traded at C$34.67, 168,340 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 321,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Norbord from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norbord from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.39.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$574.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$604.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norbord Inc will post 1.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.74%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

