Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.47

Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 142528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $603.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.