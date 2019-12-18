Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to report sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.81 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $11.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.41 billion to $11.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,015. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.26 and its 200-day moving average is $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

