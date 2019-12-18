Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Stock Price Up 23.1%

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN)’s share price traded up 23.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 453,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 283,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

In other Northern Shield Resources news, Director Russell Montgomery Richards bought 444,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$26,399.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,152,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$781,274.95. Insiders have acquired a total of 925,111 shares of company stock valued at $51,320 over the last 90 days.

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Ontario and Quebec. The company primarily explores for platinum group elements, copper, nickel, zinc, and silver. It holds 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 179 claims located to the north of Schefferville; Séquoi property consisting of 107 claims; Sé2 property covering 291 claims situated to the southeast of Séquoi; Idefix property comprising 241 claims with an area of 109 square kilometers; and 2 gold projects located in the Gaspesie region of Quebec.

