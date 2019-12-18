Nucleus Vision Hits Market Capitalization of $4.93 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Upbit, Bitrue and CoinBene. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $253,150.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

NCASH is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,263,231,345 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, Bittrex, Bitbns, IDEX, Binance, Upbit, WazirX, CoinBene, BITBOX, Koinex, Zebpay, Ethfinex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

