Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.33

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $3.09. Nuvista Energy shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 905,993 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVA. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.27.

The firm has a market cap of $631.33 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvista Energy Ltd will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

